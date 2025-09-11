Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250912-N-MZ309-1003 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Sailors selected for advancement to chief petty officer complete warmups during a group physical fitness session at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 12, 2025. Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, worked out alongside the Sailors. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)