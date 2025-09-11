Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    250912-N-MZ309-1152 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, addresses Sailors selected for advancement to chief petty officer during a group physical fitness session at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 12, 2025. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

