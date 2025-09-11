Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Participate in M18 Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6]

    Tripoli Sailors Participate in M18 Gun Shoot

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Celeste Fitzpatrick, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), scores target marks after a gun shoot at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sep. 5, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 00:17
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

