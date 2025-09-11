Tripoli Sailors Participate in M18 Gun Shoot

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Henry Heape, from Kingsland, Georgia, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives instruction during a gun shoot on Commander Fleet Activity Sasebo, Sep. 5, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9308897
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-JE839-1625
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
