Tripoli Sailors Participate in M18 Gun Shoot

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, prepares for gun shoot at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sep. 5, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9308890
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-JE839-1025
|Resolution:
|2408x1605
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
