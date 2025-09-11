Tripoli Sailors Participate in M18 Gun Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Henry Heape, from Kingsland, Georgia, center left, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives instruction before a gun shoot at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sep. 5, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)