U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Mark Pomerleau, 39th Medical Group flight commander of education and training, treats a patient during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 10, 2025. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9306171
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-XM554-1123
|Resolution:
|7158x4772
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, lethality during Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.