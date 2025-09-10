Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, during Titan Shield 25-09

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Brinegar, 39th Medical Group paramedic, renders aid to casualties during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 10, 2025. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)