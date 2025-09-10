Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, lethality during Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 5 of 6]

    Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, lethality during Titan Shield 25-09

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    39th Air Base Wing emergency responders, transport a casualty into an ambulance during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 10, 2025. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 08:36
    Photo ID: 9306170
    VIRIN: 250910-F-XM554-1116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, lethality during Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

