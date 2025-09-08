Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs For Locals at Pohnpei Sports Track and Field, in Pohnpei September 2025 [Image 14 of 14]

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 11, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational band member from the Royal Australian Private Miella Sartori sings for locals during Pohnpei Liberation Day, at Pohnpei Sport Track and Field, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 11, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs For Locals at Pohnpei Sports Track and Field, in Pohnpei September 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

