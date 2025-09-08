Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Pohnpei Liberation Day Celebration in Pohnpei September 2025

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Pohnpei Liberation Day Celebration in Pohnpei September 2025

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    POHNPEI, Federated States Micronesia (Sept. 11, 2025) – Locals preform a musical performance for Pohnpei Liberation Day, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 11, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9305876
    VIRIN: 250911-N-DM179-1257
    Resolution: 6315x3552
    Size: 881.68 KB
    Location: POHNPEI, FM
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Pohnpei Liberation Day Celebration in Pohnpei September 2025, by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Fleet
    Pohnpei
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP
    PohnpeiLiberationDay

