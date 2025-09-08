Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs For Locals at Pohnpei Sports Track and Field, in Pohnpei September 2025

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 11, 2025) Pohnpei locals dance during the performance of the Pacific Partnership 2025 band for Pohnpei Liberation Day, at Pohnpei Sport Track and Field, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 11, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)
