Pacific Partnership 2025 Pohnpei Liberation Day Celebration in Pohnpei September 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POHNPEI, Federated States Micronesia (Sept. 11, 2025) – Locals host a sporting event for Pohnpei Liberation Day, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 11, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)