Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing salute Hugo, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, during Hugo’s retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 5, 2025. Throughout his career, Hugo aided security forces with patrol and explosive detection missions, protecting the base and community. The squadron honored Hugo’s final day of duty on Sept. 5, 2025, marking his transition from active service to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 20:51
    Photo ID: 9305455
    VIRIN: 250905-F-TJ635-1128
    Resolution: 5328x3551
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires
    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires
    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires
    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires
    Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Content Collection Week
    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download