Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires

Hugo, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, poses with Staff Sergeant Sgt. Casi Smith, right, 92nd SFS MWD handler, during Hugo’s retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 5, 2025. Throughout his career, Hugo aided security forces with patrol and explosive detection missions, protecting the base and community. The squadron honored Hugo’s final day of duty on Sept. 5, 2025, marking his transition from active service to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)