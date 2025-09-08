Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing sing the Air Force song during a retirement ceremony for Hugo, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 5, 2025. Throughout his career, Hugo aided security forces with patrol and explosive detection missions, protecting the base and community. The squadron honored Hugo’s final day of duty on Sept. 5, 2025, marking his transition from active service to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)