Team Fairchild MWD Hugo Retires

Hugo, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, poses for an official photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 28, 2023. Throughout his career, Hugo aided security forces with patrol and explosive detection missions, protecting the base and community. The squadron honored Hugo’s final day of duty on Sept. 5, 2025, marking his transition from active service to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)