Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heather Winterstein, 81st Medical Support Squadron civilian contract technician and moulage team lead, drops fake blood into the eye of Emily Smith, 335th Training Squadron key support liaison, while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Ciego, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, applies moulage to his arm during moulage training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The training was held in preparation for the upcoming joint mass casualty exercise in October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)