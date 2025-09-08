Keesler personnel volunteers attend moulage training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The training was held in preparation for the upcoming joint mass casualty exercise in October. Moulage was applied to simulated patients to create realistic injuries, allowing first responders to practice treating patients and responding appropriately to each scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
This work, Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.