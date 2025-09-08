Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keesler personnel volunteers attend moulage training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The training was held in preparation for the upcoming joint mass casualty exercise in October. Moulage was applied to simulated patients to create realistic injuries, allowing first responders to practice treating patients and responding appropriately to each scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)