    Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios [Image 1 of 9]

    Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Torres, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron family health noncommissioned officer in charge, applies moulage to her hand during moulage training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The training, which included Keesler personnel volunteers, was held in preparation for the upcoming joint mass casualty exercise in October. Moulage was applied to simulated patients to create realistic injuries, allowing first responders to practice treating patients and responding appropriately to each scenario.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9305061
    VIRIN: 250909-F-BD983-1001
    Resolution: 5128x3480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Scenarios
    Moulage
    Realism
    Training
    Air Force
    Exercise

