Moulage training brings realism to exercise scenarios

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emily Holmes, daughter of Kerry Holmes, 81st Training Group training evaluator, applies moulage to her arm during moulage training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The training, which included Keesler personnel volunteers, was held in preparation for the upcoming joint mass casualty exercise in October. Moulage was applied to simulated patients to create realistic injuries, allowing first responders to practice treating patients and responding appropriately to each scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)