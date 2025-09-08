AFMAO Executive Officer Supports Mission Readiness at Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Larson, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations executive officer, poses for a portrait outside the AFMAO command section. Larson manages taskings, handles administrative duties and serves as the commander’s direct aide, helping keep mission priorities on track. His behind-the-scenes dedication keeps the team focused and strengthens the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)