AFMAO Executive Officer Supports Mission Readiness at Dover AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Larson, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations executive officer, poses for a portrait outside the AFMAO command section. Larson manages taskings, handles administrative duties and serves as the commander’s direct aide, helping keep mission priorities on track. His behind-the-scenes dedication keeps the team focused and strengthens the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|09.04.2025
|09.10.2025 11:00
|9303704
|250904-F-UK538-1033
|6000x4000
|7.23 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|0
|0
