AFMAO Executive Officer Supports Mission Readiness at Dover AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Larson, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations executive officer, takes notes during an AFMAO calendar meeting at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2025. Larson manages taskings, handles administrative duties and serves as the commander’s direct aide, helping keep mission priorities on track. His behind-the-scenes dedication keeps the team focused and strengthens the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)