    AFMAO Executive Officer Supports Mission Readiness at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 7]

    AFMAO Executive Officer Supports Mission Readiness at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Larson, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations executive officer, takes notes during an AFMAO calendar meeting at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2025. Larson manages taskings, handles administrative duties and serves as the commander’s direct aide, helping keep mission priorities on track. His behind-the-scenes dedication keeps the team focused and strengthens the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

