Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum

Elizabeth Lockett, left, the National Museum of Health and Medicine Human Developmental Anatomy Center collections manager, shows models and medical illustrations to staff from the Defense Health Agency’s Vision Center of Excellence during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)