    Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum [Image 12 of 13]

    Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Elizabeth Lockett, left, the National Museum of Health and Medicine Human Developmental Anatomy Center collections manager, shows models and medical illustrations to staff from the Defense Health Agency’s Vision Center of Excellence during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Vision Center of Excellence
    WRAIR
    VCE
    medical museum
    NMHM
    tour

