Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum

Trenton Streck-Havill, right, the National Museum of Health and Medicine assistant archivist, shows archival materials to staff from the Defense Health Agency’s Vision Center of Excellence during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)