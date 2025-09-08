Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elizabeth Eubanks, right, the National Museum of Health and Medicine registrar, demonstrates museum best practices related to collections care and storage to staff from the Defense Health Agency’s Vision Center of Excellence during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)