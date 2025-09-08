Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Captain Todd Lauby, the Defense Health Agency Research and Engineering Vision Center of Excellence division chief, looks at brain slides from the museum’s Neuroanatomical Collections during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)