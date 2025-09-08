U.S. Navy Captain Todd Lauby, the Defense Health Agency Research and Engineering Vision Center of Excellence division chief, looks at brain slides from the museum’s Neuroanatomical Collections during a professional development tour in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2025.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9303691
|VIRIN:
|250826-D-FY143-1095
|Resolution:
|5840x3893
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eye Health Experts Tour Medical Museum [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.