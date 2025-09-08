48th FW 2025 year in review

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander answers audience questions during a wing all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. The commander and command chief gave Airmen the opportunity to ask questions about anticipated changes to the 48th FW, creating an open forum for discussion amongst base leadership regarding the upcoming year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 05:41
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    48 FW
    All-call
    Liberty Wing
    Mission priorities

