48th FW 2025 year in review

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander answers audience questions during a wing all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. The commander and command chief gave Airmen the opportunity to ask questions about anticipated changes to the 48th FW, creating an open forum for discussion amongst base leadership regarding the upcoming year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)