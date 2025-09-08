48th FW 2025 year in review

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Demirhan Atalay, 48th Health Care Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a wing all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. Atalay was recognized for his integral role within his squadron as the senior enlisted leader, as well as his role as the base honor guard leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)
