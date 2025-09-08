48th FW 2025 year in review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing gather for a wing all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. Airmen were recognized for their accomplishments from the previous year and given insight on upcoming missions, priorities and regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)