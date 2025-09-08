Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW 2025 year in review [Image 4 of 5]

    48th FW 2025 year in review

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 48th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant, and Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th FW commander, address Liberty Wing Airmen during an all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. The all-call was held to inform Airmen of new command-driven guidance and recognize the past year’s accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

