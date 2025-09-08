48th FW 2025 year in review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 48th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant, and Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th FW commander, address Liberty Wing Airmen during an all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 9, 2025. The all-call was held to inform Airmen of new command-driven guidance and recognize the past year’s accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)