    Saber Junction 25 OC/T [Image 3 of 3]

    Saber Junction 25 OC/T

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Capt. Angelo Martinez, Observer Coach/Trainer, provides feedback to troop leadership during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. During Saber Junction, lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to future Transformation in Contact (TiC) rotations and fieldings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9303224
    VIRIN: 250909-A-QM436-1064
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Saber Junction 25 OC/T [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMRC OC/T guides troop-level leadership during Saber Junction

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

