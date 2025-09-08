JMRC OC/T guides troop-level leadership during Saber Junction

HOHENFELS, Germany — Capt. Angelo Martinez, call sign “Grizzly 1-2,” serves as a troop trainer and Observer Coach/Trainer at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where he supports U.S. and multinational forces during Exercise Saber Junction.



Martinez, who has been an OC/T for two months, works directly with troop-level leadership as they enter “the box.” His role is to assess where units are at the beginning of training, identify their objectives, and provide a second set of eyes to highlight strengths and weaknesses for leaders to address.



“For the OC/Ts, we have a lot of experience between having served in the line units and in other units before this assignment,” Martinez said. “We’ve already been in a lot of the key leadership positions where we are observing and coaching.



"Based on our experiences before, with working with both the U.S. and also our Allies, we use that experience to help provide feedback to the units who are doing these jobs, essentially for the first time in most cases,” he said.



Martinez explained that OC/Ts create realistic conditions to ensure Soldiers and leaders get the most out of training. Units face challenges at every level, from individual Soldiers to regimental formations, forcing them to test their systems and standard operating procedures in a contested environment against a thinking enemy.



“The OC/T role is extremely important, especially in a large-scale combat operations environment, because it does provide that extra set of eyes, that external perspective to help the units identify things that they have not been seen before,” Martinez said.



For Martinez, the most rewarding part of the job is developing the next generation of Army leaders.



“So far, what I enjoy most about being an OC/T is the opportunity and the ability to coach the future leaders of the Army,” he said. “Having been in those positions before, especially as a former company commander, I provide a lot of valuable lessons learned that I wish I had gotten when I was first a company commander.”



JMRC is the U.S. Army’s only forward stationed Combat Training Center, and its OC/T teams train units up to the brigade level across a wide variety of military occupational specialties during each training rotation held in Hohenfels, or forward throughout Europe.



“In terms of overall readiness, these opportunities to really test your systems and to be on the ground and fight allow these Soldiers to 'fail' safely,” Martinez said. “This allows them to really learn some lessons, either the hard way or the easy way, and they get to see the fruits of their labor.



"This will help them identify what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are," he said, "and they can use that going forward to continue to train even beyond the box, because this will help them develop a training plan after they’ve identified what their deficiencies are and what they would like to improve on.”



7th Army Training Command's JMRC conducts realistic and challenging exercises, like Saber Junction, to "train as we fight." This ensures U.S. Army Europe and Africa's forces are combat-credible and have at a high level of warfighting readiness. ​

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:54 Story ID: 547716 Location: HOHNEFELS, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMRC OC/T guides troop-level leadership during Saber Junction, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.