Capt. Angelo Martinez, Observer Coach/Trainer, provides feedback to troop leadership during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. During Saber Junction, lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to future Transformation in Contact (TiC) rotations and fieldings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9303222
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-QM436-1062
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Junction 25 OC/T [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS
JMRC OC/T guides troop-level leadership during Saber Junction
