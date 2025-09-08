Saber Junction 25 OC/T

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Angelo Martinez, Observer Coach/Trainer, provides feedback to troop leadership during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. During Saber Junction, lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to future Transformation in Contact (TiC) rotations and fieldings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)