    UN Representatives at SDD 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    UN Representatives at SDD 2025

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    United Nations representatives assemble for the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference in Seoul, Korea, September 9, 2025.

    Gen. Brunson Reaffirms UNC’s Enduring Commitment to Peace and Regional Stability at Seoul Defense Dialogue 75th Anniversary Dinner

