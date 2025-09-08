Gen. Brunson Reaffirms UNC’s Enduring Commitment to Peace and Regional Stability at Seoul Defense Dialogue 75th Anniversary Dinner

General Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command (CFC), and United States Forces Korea (USFK), participated in the Seoul Defense Dialogue hosted by the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense, Sep. 8–10.



As part of the Dialogue, the Ministry of National Defense hosted a dinner commemorating the 75th anniversary of United Nations Command. Brunson expressed appreciation on behalf of the Command for the Republic of Korea’s recognition of UNC’s historic role in defending peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and reaffirmed the Command’s enduring commitment to regional stability.



“This is more than a commemoration of history, it is a moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, to security, and to cooperation in one of the world’s most consequential regions,” said Brunson. “To all those who believe in peace: The United Nations Command stands ready ‘Under One Flag’ today, tomorrow, and for our future.



During the Dialogue, Brunson met with senior defense leaders from Australia, Canada, and Japan to strengthen cooperation and advance a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. He thanked them for their continued contributions to UNC operations and UNC-Rear, and expressed appreciation for their partnership as UNC adapts to evolving security challenges in the region.



Participation in the Seoul Defense Dialogue and related bilateral meetings reflects the Commander’s priority to strengthen alliances, deepen multinational partnerships, and advance trilateral and multilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States, and regional partners.

