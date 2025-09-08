Mr. Hugh Jeffrey Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy and Industry, Department of Defence, Australia and Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea conduct a bilateral meeting during the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference in Seoul, Korea, September 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 21:59
|Photo ID:
|9300310
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-XO554-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Command Commander Conducts Bilateral Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Brunson Reaffirms UNC’s Enduring Commitment to Peace and Regional Stability at Seoul Defense Dialogue 75th Anniversary Dinner
No keywords found.