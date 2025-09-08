Minister of National Defense Republic of Korea Ahn Gyu-Baek delivers his opening remarks at the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference in Seoul, Korea, September 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9300305
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-XO554-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK MINDEF at SDD 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.