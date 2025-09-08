USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships JS Ise (DDH 182) and JS Suzunami (DD 114) sail alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)