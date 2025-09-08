Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Lt. j.g. Khalil Martinez, from Berkley, California stands watch on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting bilateral operations alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 21:19
    Photo ID: 9300298
    VIRIN: 250905-N-HT008-1007
    Resolution: 5158x3439
    Size: 929.04 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami
    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami
    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, Japan Conduct Bilateral Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download