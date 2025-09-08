USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Lt. j.g. Khalil Martinez, from Berkley, California stands watch on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting bilateral operations alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)