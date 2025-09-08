Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors stand watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting bilateral operations alongside the JMSDF in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Bilateral Operations with JMSDF JS Ise and JS Suzunami [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, Japan Conduct Bilateral Operations

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    bilateral
    DESRON 15
    JS Suzunami (DDG 114)
    JS ISE
    USS Higgins

