US, Japan Conduct Bilateral Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA - Ships from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conducted bilateral operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 4-5.



Participants included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), JMSDF Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) and JMSDF Takanami-class destroyer JS Suzunami (DD 114).



"Bilateral operations between the U.S. and Japan enhance our combined forces," said Cmdr. Jordan R. White, commanding officer of the Higgins. "These opportunities enable us to train together, learn from one another, and enhance our combined warfighting capabilities to improve overall interoperability. I was very impressed with the JMSDF's professionalism and look forward to working with them again in future combined operations."



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to upholding international law. This operation builds on numerous other engagements, such as Pacific Vanguard 2025, through which the U.S. Navy and JMSDF have continued to strengthen an alliance that has long been a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Bilateral operations such as this one provides valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability and improve combined readiness across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



The Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.08.2025 21:47 Story ID: 547591 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Japan Conduct Bilateral Operations, by LT Victor Murkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.