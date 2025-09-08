The All-Marine Corps Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ball is set in the middle of a turf field before a rugby exhibition match at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sep. 3, 2025. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)