    The All-Marine Corps Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar [Image 4 of 8]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kindra Dawson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, runs with a ball during an exhibition rugby match at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sep. 3, 2025. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    Rugby
    All-Marine Corps
    Competition
    Women
    Sports
    Team

