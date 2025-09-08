U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Kendall Curtis, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, secures a ball during an exhibition rugby match at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sep. 3, 2025. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9300195
|VIRIN:
|250903-M-HL316-6141
|Resolution:
|6059x4041
|Size:
|21.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, The All-Marine Corps Women's Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jackson Rush