The All-Marine Corps Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Kendall Curtis, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, secures a ball during an exhibition rugby match at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sep. 3, 2025. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)