The All-Marine Corps Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kindra Dawson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, runs with a ball during an exhibition rugby match at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sep. 3, 2025. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)