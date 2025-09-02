KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Lt. Noah Smith, from Nashville, Tennessee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, is washed down following his final flight in CFAO's C-12 Huron, Aug. 18, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9298536
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-DN657-2059
|Resolution:
|7908x5272
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.