Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

Lt. Noah Smith, from Nashville, Tennessee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, is washed down by fellow service members following his final flight in CFAO's C-12 Huron, Aug. 18, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)